Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,108 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 967,924 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

