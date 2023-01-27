Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,143 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.84% of La-Z-Boy worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 209,157 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 154.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 64,204 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LZB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.68. 37,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $611.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

