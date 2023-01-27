Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,087 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 3,649,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,156. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.



