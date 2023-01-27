Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.18 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.99. The company had a trading volume of 398,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,307. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $245.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

