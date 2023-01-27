Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,870 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after acquiring an additional 324,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after acquiring an additional 543,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 554,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 641,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

