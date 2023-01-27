Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

