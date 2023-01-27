Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 113,265 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,265 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.76% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after buying an additional 362,145 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,698,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 136,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 150,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.42. 319,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,379. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.94 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

