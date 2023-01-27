Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Glucose Health Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

