Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Graphite Bio stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

