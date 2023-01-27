Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HCDIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 33,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Harbor Custom Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a yield of 31.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

