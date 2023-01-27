Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

