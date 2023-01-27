HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.1 days.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HLBZF stock remained flat at $62.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $75.95.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

About HeidelbergCement

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.