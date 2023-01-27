HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.1 days.
HeidelbergCement Price Performance
HLBZF stock remained flat at $62.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $75.95.
About HeidelbergCement
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HeidelbergCement (HLBZF)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.