Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.86. 43,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 148,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 32.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.