Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho cut Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.21.

Shares of HES stock opened at $160.44 on Monday. Hess has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hess by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

