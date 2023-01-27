HEX (HEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.56 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, HEX has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $15.56 billion and approximately $4.04 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 104.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
