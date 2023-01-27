Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 71.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

