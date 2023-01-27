Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.84.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Global
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.