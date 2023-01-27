HSBC Lowers St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STJPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,365 ($16.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.63) to GBX 1,153 ($14.28) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.71) to GBX 1,549 ($19.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,493.14.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.