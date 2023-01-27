iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 417.4% in January

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 417.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

ITHUF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,789. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.