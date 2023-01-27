iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 417.4% in January

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 417.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Price Performance
ITHUF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,789. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
About iAnthus Capital
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iAnthus Capital (ITHUF)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.