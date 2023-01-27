ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

ICC Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICC

ICC Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.