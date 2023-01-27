IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0512 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and approximately $16.20 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

