Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys 286 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15.

On Thursday, January 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.80.

On Tuesday, January 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.52.

On Friday, January 13th, F Thomson Leighton bought 283 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $25,045.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60.

On Thursday, January 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $25,051.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 295 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.98 per share, with a total value of $25,069.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 298 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.97 per share, with a total value of $25,023.06.

On Tuesday, December 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.03 per share, with a total value of $25,075.06.

AKAM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 771,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

