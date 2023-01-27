Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Director Sells 1,180 Shares of Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 715,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,006. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

