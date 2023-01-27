InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

