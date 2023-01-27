InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Down 1.4 %
InspireMD stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.33.
About InspireMD
Further Reading
