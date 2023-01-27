Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 58.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54. The stock has a market cap of $329.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.