Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.93 billion. Intel also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.15) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $27.85. 98,883,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,966,027. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

