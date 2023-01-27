International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
International Land Alliance Trading Down 14.3 %
Shares of ILAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. International Land Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
