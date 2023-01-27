Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock remained flat at $36.38 on Friday. 57 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

