Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance
Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock remained flat at $36.38 on Friday. 57 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. Internet Initiative Japan has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.71.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile
