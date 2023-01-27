Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

