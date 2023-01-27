Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 275 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DD opened at $73.73 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

