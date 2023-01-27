Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Critical Review

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Farmers National Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 16.22 Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 2.90 $51.84 million $1.58 8.34

Profitability

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Farmers National Banc 29.22% 18.18% 1.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iowa First Bancshares and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Iowa First Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

