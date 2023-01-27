iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898,700 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.91% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $770,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,779,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

