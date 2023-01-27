iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Position Raised by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 628.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. 2,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.