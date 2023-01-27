iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Arvest Trust Co. N A’s 4th Largest Position

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

