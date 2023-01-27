iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.23. 1,531,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,912. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.