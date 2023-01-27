iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.23. 1,531,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,912. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.15.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
