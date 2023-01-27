Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 170,348 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,348 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of Axos Financial worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AX. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.