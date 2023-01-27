Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 3,660 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.08% of Relx worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 19.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,833,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,014,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,828 ($35.01) to GBX 2,800 ($34.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.80) to GBX 2,810 ($34.79) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,000 ($24.76) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

