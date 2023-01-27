Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 3,660 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.08% of Relx worth $35,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 19.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,833,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,014,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Relx Price Performance
RELX stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.