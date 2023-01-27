Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $131.34 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,911 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $131,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $68.12 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.