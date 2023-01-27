Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $198.39 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 5.13% of Colliers International Group worth $198,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,807,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 119,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

