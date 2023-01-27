Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

NYSE SAP opened at $112.42 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

