JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Increased to €21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.28.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

