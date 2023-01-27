JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TPG. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

TPG Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 404.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 196,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 154,294 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

