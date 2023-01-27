JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $44.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Cowen upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

