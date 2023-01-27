JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.27.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

