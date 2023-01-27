Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 20 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC JUBPF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jubilee Metals Group (JUBPF)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.