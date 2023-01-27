Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 20 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC JUBPF opened at $0.17 on Monday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

