Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 57,200 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,611 shares of company stock valued at $16,492,717. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NBIX opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.14 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

