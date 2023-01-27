Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kaman Stock Performance

KAMN opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.37 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.87 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 126.99%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 30.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kaman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kaman by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

