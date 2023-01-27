Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 50,000 Shares

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $342,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,662,993 shares in the company, valued at $38,791,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $544,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $41,514.06.

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. 348,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,713. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $471.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

