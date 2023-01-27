Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 50,000 Shares

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $342,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,662,993 shares in the company, valued at $38,791,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $544,800.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $41,514.06.
- On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. 348,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,713. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $471.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.