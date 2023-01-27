Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

