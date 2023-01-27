KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 163.0% in January

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the December 31st total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 288,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.