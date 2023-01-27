Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $14.87 on Friday, hitting $482.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.69. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 78.32%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.